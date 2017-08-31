NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports on a string of burglaries throughout North County that are occurring during the day while no one is at home. (Published 4 hours ago)

San Diego police are searching for suspects connected to a string of burglaries in Rancho Peñasquitos.

There were four burglaries in Rancho Peñasquitos on Tuesday throughout the day between 8:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The burglaries happened on the 12700 block of Benavente Way, the 12800 block of Via Caballo Rojo, the 13300 block of Calderon Road and the 18000 block of Almendro Lane.

Some neighbors were surprised to hear about the burglaries in the quiet, tight-knit community.

“I was very surprised because it’s pretty quiet around here and everyone watches out for everyone else,” said Gary Wilkey, Rancho Peñasquitos resident.

One resident was frightened by the incidents.

“Really scary. I thought this would be a nice neighborhood. I hear about the other parts of the town but not in Peñasquitos,” said Tony Esfahani, a Rancho Peñasquitos resident.

Police said the burglars appear to first check if anyone is home. If no one is home, they go to the back and break a window or sliding glass door to get inside. In the majority of cases, jewelry is stolen. In one home, guns were stolen from a safe that was unlocked.

“When you’re used to a quieter, more decent neighborhood, I guess you’re more relaxed to leave the door open or leave the window open, but when you hear about these things – it makes you more cautious,” said Esfahani.

Police believe all four burglaries in Rancho Peñasquitos are related and that up to three suspects may be involved.

In the meantime, the San Diego County Sheriff's department is also looking into a burglary out of Poway that may be connected to these recent burglaries in Rancho Peñasquitos.



Police asked the public to be extra watchful over their neighborhoods. They said to report any suspicious activity to police and not just on sites like NextDoor.