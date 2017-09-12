On June 28, a grand jury found Dominic Badaracco Sr., 77, of Sherman, guilty of one count of bribery. Now he has been sentenced.

A former U.S. Navy Commander and later the civilian Deputy Chief of Staff at Special Operations Command, Pacific was sentenced Tuesday to more than a year in prison for his role in a multi-million dollar Navy bribery scandal.



David Kapaun, 58, pleaded guilty on June 6 of this year to one count of making false statements.

He admitted to lying to investigators of his relationship with Leonard Glenn Francis, or "Fat Leonard," the owner of Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA), which provided husbanding services to the U.S. Navy.

Kapaun received almost $50,000 in illegal goods and services from Francis since 2001, including partying at nightclubs, karaoke bars, fine dining, and prostitutes, according to the government's sentencing memo.

In return, Kapaun provided classified schedules of U.S. Navy ship port visits.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kapaun hid his relationship with Francis from authorities by using a fake name and email address.

Kapaun was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday and ordered to pay a fine of $25,000, $50,000 of restitution to the U.S. Navy and perform 200 hours of community service after his release.

A total of 28 defendants have been charged in connection with the investigation—19 of whom have pleaded guilty and nine still await trial.



In March of this year, nine high-ranking Seventh Fleet U.S. Navy officers were also indicted for accepting bribes from Francis in exchange for military secrets, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, including retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless.

In June 2016, Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau became the first highest-ranking U.S. Navy officer to be charged in the case. He pleaded guilty to one felony charge in connection with the years-long corruption and fraud scheme.

He was sentenced in May of this year to three years of supervision after incarceration and was ordered to pay $150,000 in fines and restitution to the U.S. Navy.

Francis has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.