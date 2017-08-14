NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports an investigation into a Sweetwater school district official in charge of sexual harassment training who allegedly texted sexually inappropriate messages to a school counselor. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Sweetwater district official in charge of training staff on avoiding sexual harassment is in trouble for sending sexually explicit and violent text messages to a subordinate employee, according to a claim filed with the school district and public records.

The former Director of Risk Management Brian Borg allegedly sent inappropriate and sexually graphic text messages to a high school counselor, according to the counselor and her attorney.

A Sweetwater spokesman said Borg is no longer an employee with the school district.

High school counselor Michelle Beale said text messages, which she considered graphic and violent, began nearly a year after a scandal at her school.

Beale said shortly after being hired, the new Director of Risk Management began texting her about grabbing her hair, putting his hands around her mouth and ripping her dress off.

"The text messages are very, very, very disturbing," attorney Marc Carlos said. "They encompass a lot of different, I think, techniques this individual is trying to do. He pushes and pushes and pushes and makes these sexual remarks and then outright demands."

Carlos said when Borg sensed he had gone too far, he backs off and apologizes, blaming his behavior on alcohol.

Most of the text messages contain material too graphic to share.

Some of the text messages stated the following, according to a letter Carlos sent to district board members:

"ur (sic) dead meat Ramirez when I get you alone." (Borg used Beale's maiden name and told her he had read her personnel file.)

"I have some delicious meat to give you Ramirez."

"next time u (sic) see me, I'm getting hands on you and your (sic) getting roughed up."

"can I admit how much I can't wait to shut that snotty like mouth of yours."

"I am sooooooo ripping ur dress off."

Carlos wrote in a communication with the district that Beale never encouraged Borg or reciprocated the type of communications.

The high school counselor told NBC 7 she was shocked, especially after her school and district had been embarrassed by news coverage of inappropriate conduct between staff and students.

Borg could not be reached for comment Monday.

Last year, a Navy Junior ROTC instructor was arrested at Mar Vista High School on sex crime allegations for a relationship with a student.

Within a week, a 27-year-old assistant football coach was also arrested, accused of lewd acts with a 13-year-old on school property. Then a 20-year-old tutor was arrested and convicted of sex crime charges.

"It's ironic," Beale said. "He's the Director of Risk Management who is responsible for putting out the training for the entire district. For every employee certificated, management and classified on sexual harassment."

At one point, Beale said Borg sent her inappropriate text messages while sitting in a class on sexual harassment training.

Beale said she repeatedly asked Borg to stop and told him she was documenting the harassment, but the messages kept coming and got more and more violent.

"Initially, I was confused. I thought that it was something maybe I was misinterpreting,” Beale said. “But, as I continued to detail and outline to him that I was, in fact, documenting his text messages, they grew more aggressive, more violent and more sexually descriptive."

It was when Borg started mentioning Beale's family members and those close to her that she decided she had to say something.

Carlos said Beale continues to receive messages from unknown numbers that she believes could be Borg and she fears for her safety at work.

A district spokesman said because the matter is pending litigation, the district cannot comment.