NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on allegations of two high school coaches accused of inappropriate sexual relationships with students on and off campus in two unrelated cases. (Published Friday, July 15, 2016)

A former Santana High School campus supervisor and track coach has been sentenced to five years probation for attending an arranged illicit meeting with a minor.

Keith Silvia, 49, engaged in sexual activity with an underage student, according to his plea. He previously pleaded guilty to the felony charge.

A judge sentenced Silvia on Wednesday to five years probation and 365 days in custody through short term work furlough. Silvia will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The incident first came to light when the victim's parents found letters from an unknown person in their daughter's backpack earlier this year, deputies said.

When they looked into the matter further, they discovered the letters were from Silvia. GUHSD officials said Silvia worked as a campus supervisor and also coached freshman football and track and field.

Deputies conducted an investigation and found the coach fostered an intimate relationship with the victim, deputies said. The coach arranged more than one off-campus meeting, deputies said.

The victim's parents reported the incident to the school, which told the Sheriff's Department. He resigned from the district on June 23, 2015 and later turned himself in to authorities in July 2015.

Silvia was initially charged with four misdemeanor counts of annoying/molesting a child under 18 years of age and one felony count of arranging a meet with a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd acts.