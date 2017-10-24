Annie Lawless, the early co-founder of San Diego’s juice giant Suja Juice has launched a new venture in San Diego: a makeup company called Lawless.

Like Suja Juice, this brand is also targeted to the health-conscious consumer. The company’s cosmetics are said to be free of carcinogenic, toxic, hormone and endocrine-disrupting ingredients, according to the company’s press release.

“I'm creating a line of truly natural cosmetics that perform, look, and feel just as great as conventional products that we're used to, but without all the harmful ingredients our bodies directly absorb,” Lawless said in a statement. “I enjoy the ritual and self-care aspect of applying makeup daily, and beautiful products are a big part of that.”

The Lawless brand is launching with eight liquid lipsticks, but Lawless plans to expand it into a full cosmetics line in 2018.

Each shade will be sold individually for $25 at LawlessBeauty.com. November 2, the opening collection will be available online at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, and in the Neiman Marcus brick and mortar in Dallas, Texas.

For those not familiar with Suja Juice history, Lawless co-founded the juice brand with Eric Ethans in 2012. Following blockbuster growth, the company received an investment from Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs in 2015, giving the firms a minority stake. At the time, Suja was valued at $300 million. In early 2016, just days after being named Forbes’ 30 under 30, Lawless announced that she was stepping away from her role at Suja Juice.