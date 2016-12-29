A former driver for Uber and Lyft is accused of sexually assaulting three women while he worked for the ride-hailing services. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda reports. (Published Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016)

Former Ride-Sharing Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Three Women

A ride-hailing services driver convicted of sexually assaulting women while he worked has been sentenced to one year behind bars, officials confirmed.

Jeremy Vague, 37, a former driver with Uber and Lyft in San Diego, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two women.

The first incident happened on Sept. 16 at approximately 1:15 p.m., an 18-year-old student at Palomar College San Marcos campus requested a ride to an Escondido home through Uber, police said.

Instead of taking the victim home, Vague intentionally turned off the Uber app and veered away from the route to an area where he sexually assaulted the victim, Escondido police said.

Ride-Hailing Services Driver Accused of Sexual Assaults

Police say that the suspect preyed on young women, and that two of the victims were students at Palomar College. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has more. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016)

After the assault, the suspect drove the rider home and dropped her off.

The second incident happened on Sept. 7 when Vague gave a woman a ride through the Lyft service. Vague was initially charged with sexually battering the 19-year-old rider and another 19-year-old female who was waiting for her.

Escondido Police say investigators were not aware of the initial report until after the Sept. 16 investigation began.

Police said Vague's employment at Lyft and Uber has been suspended pending the investigation.

On Thursday, Vague was sentenced to 365 days in custody with three years formal probation. He will get credit for time already served: 208 days.