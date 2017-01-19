Former Marine Sentenced for Secretly Recording Women in MCAS Miramar Restroom | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Former Marine Sentenced for Secretly Recording Women in MCAS Miramar Restroom

The former Marine admitted to recording the women in a place they should expect privacy.

By Samantha Tatro

    A former Marine has been sentenced to two years probation after he pleaded guilty to secretly recording women in a MCAS Miramar restroom, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

    Former Marine Kory Nathan Brower previously pleaded guilty to two federal counts of video voyeurism. 

    On Thursday, he was sentenced to one year probation for each count, to be served consecutively, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. 

    In his guilty plea, Brower admitted to intentionally taking photos of women's unclothed private areas. He used a video recording device in the women's restroom on the base, according to his plea. 

    He admitted he recorded the women in a place they should expect privacy. 

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Griffith told the court during the sentencing that no sentence would give the victims what they lost. 

    In issuing his sentence, Magistrate Judge William V. Gallo said the former Marine had stolen each victim's "sanctity". 

    He said he hoped the women would be able to recover and move forward. 

