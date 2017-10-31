Former Athletic Director at San Diego State University Fred Miller Has Died

Fred Miller was the Athletic Director at SDSU from 1985 to 1995.

San Diego State University students, staff, and alumni are mourning the death of the university’s former athletic director Fred Miller.

Miller led the university’s athletic department from 1985-1995. In that time, many of the projects considered key to the campus were begun.

They include the Viejas Arena, Tony Gwynn Stadium, Fowler Athletics center, the aquatics center and a softball stadium.

“It has been said that he had more great ideas in a day than most people have in a lifetime,” SDSU Assistant Vice President of Special Projects Jim Herrick wrote on the alumni website.

Many believe Miller helped to transform the university into an athletic powerhouse.

SDSU’s Alumni Department said Miller died on Oct. 22 at his home in Oregon.



