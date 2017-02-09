Fog Hampers Service at Lindbergh Field | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Fog Hampers Service at Lindbergh Field

By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7

    Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday night, due to heavy fog at Lindbergh Field and inclement weather in the East Coast.

    According to a flight tracking website, two San Diego bound United Airline flights and one Jet Blue flight were diverted to LAX.

    Flights paths were also affected by the fog--arriving flights were coming from the west and departing flights were heading out towards the east, which is opposite of normal directions.

    According to a Lindbergh Field spokesperson, it is unknown how many flights are affected by the fog alone, due to East Coast weather impacting air travel as well.

    Published 20 minutes ago

