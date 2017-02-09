Fog Hampers Service at Lindbergh Field

Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday night, due to heavy fog at Lindbergh Field and inclement weather in the East Coast.

According to a flight tracking website, two San Diego bound United Airline flights and one Jet Blue flight were diverted to LAX.

Flights paths were also affected by the fog--arriving flights were coming from the west and departing flights were heading out towards the east, which is opposite of normal directions.

According to a Lindbergh Field spokesperson, it is unknown how many flights are affected by the fog alone, due to East Coast weather impacting air travel as well.