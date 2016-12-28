Flu Cases on the Rise in San Diego County

The number of flu cases in San Diego County has increased weekly for the last two months, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

There were seven reported cases by the end of Oct. 22 but the number went up to 149 by Christmas Eve.

According to the report released Wednesday, there was one flu-related death this week and four percent of visits to the emergency room were caused by influenza-like-illness.

The County Health and Human Services Agency is now reminding locals to get the flu vaccine, especially if they are pregnant, 65 years and older or have chronic medical conditions including diabetes and lung disease.

Click here for a list of locations where you can get a flu vaccine.