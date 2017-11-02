Another Spirit Airlines plane gets prepared for takeoff at San Diego International Airport.

A flight was delayed when the airplane started leaking and sent a plume of smoke into the air Thursday morning, confirmed the San Diego International Airport.

Around 9:05 a.m., the pilot of Spirit Airlines flight 359 spotted smoke from a hydraulic leak, reported the Union Tribune. The flight was on the runway when the leak was discovered.

The plane was towed back to the gate by about 10 a.m., according to the report. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent a crew to clean up the leak.

Nobody was injured or hurt in the spill, according to the Union Tribune. There was no fire. The airport's website stated that the flight departed later.

Fire crews responded to the scene. No further information is currently available.