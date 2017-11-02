Plume of Smoke Rises from Hydraulic Leak at San Diego Airport - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Plume of Smoke Rises from Hydraulic Leak at San Diego Airport

Smoke billowed from a hydraulic leak at the San Diego Intl. Airport

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Helping Members of the Military Purchase Their Home
    NBC 7
    Another Spirit Airlines plane gets prepared for takeoff at San Diego International Airport.

    A flight was delayed when the airplane started leaking and sent a plume of smoke into the air Thursday morning, confirmed the San Diego International Airport.

    Around 9:05 a.m., the pilot of Spirit Airlines flight 359 spotted smoke from a hydraulic leak, reported the Union Tribune. The flight was on the runway when the leak was discovered.

    The plane was towed back to the gate by about 10 a.m., according to the report. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent a crew to clean up the leak.

    Nobody was injured or hurt in the spill, according to the Union Tribune. There was no fire. The airport's website stated that the flight departed later.

    Fire crews responded to the scene. No further information is currently available.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices