Fleet Science Center Expects Crowds to View Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse is seen on July 22, 2009 in Iwojima Island, Tokyo, Japan.

Are you ready for the Great American Eclipse?

The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park will offer San Diegans an opportunity to learn more about the Great American Eclipse and a place to safely view it.

“It’s been a long time coming for a lot of viewers,” said astronomer Lisa Will. “Unfortunately here in San Diego we won’t be seeing a total solar eclipse but it will be a nice partial eclipse today.”



The viewing event begins at 9 a.m. at the plaza in front of the center.

It will be visible between 9:07 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The maximum point of the eclipse is at 10:23 a.m., according to the Fleet.

Will can also answer questions about the eclipse, and there will be a workstation where you can make a simple pinhole projector to view the eclipse projected on the ground, according to the Fleet Science Center.

Don't miss the first total American solar eclipse in 38 years.

Viewing the Eclipse in San Diego