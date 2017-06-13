A driver fleeing from deputies slammed into at least one parked car in City Heights Tuesday night.

A driver, attempting to evade deputies, slammed into a parked car in City Heights Tuesday night, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

The incident occurred at 8:58 p.m. on 42nd Street and Polk Avenue.

San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) were doing a probation check in the area when the driver of a Ford F-150 tried to flee from deputies, police said.

The driver slammed into at least one parked car.

An ambulance was requested but it is unknown who was injured.

No other information was available.

