By Jaspreet Kaur

    Flash Flood Warning Issued For Borrego Springs
    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for Borrego Springs Thursday evening.

    The warning went into effect at approximately 5 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., according to NWS.

    According to the warning, anyone in the area should immediately move to higher ground. 

    If you see flood waters, avoid walking or driving through them.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 1 minute ago

