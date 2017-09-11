Smoke rises above a series of car fires at a popular Mira Mesa shopping complex.

The flames from a burning car sitting in the parking lot of a popular Mira Mesa shopping complex quickly spread to nearby cars, leaving three damaged, officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials responded to a call of a car reportedly on fire around 9:56 p.m. Monday at the shopping center off Westview Parkway and Mira Mesa Boulevard. The area is home to Edwards Cinema, Barnes and Noble and other restaurants and shops.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the flames from the burning car had spread to other cars.

Three total cars were left damaged.

No one was injured.

No other information was available.

