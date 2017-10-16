Flames broke out at a motor home in Chula Vista Monday, fully consuming the structure, confirmed the Chula Vista Fire Department.

The fire may threaten nearby trolley power lines, according to the authorities. The blaze flared up on Industrial Boulevard by Anita Street around 3:11 p.m., just east of the Interstate 5.

There were no other structures threatened in the fire. It was not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

