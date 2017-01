Video of a fire on the pier in Marina on Jan. 31, 2017. The fire caused approximately $250,000 in damages after fishnets caught on fire. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Fishnets on the Pier in Marina Catch Fire

Fishing nets on the pier in the Marina area of San Diego caught on fire Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), around 2 p.m., reports were made of smoke in the 700 block of N Harbor Drive.

Fire officials told NBC 7 that there were no injuries.

The fishing nets were worth approximately $250,000.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

No other information was available.