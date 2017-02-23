First Person: San Diego Stories

The ones who live and work in San Diego, and make it unique, share their stories in their own words:
Urban Beekeeping
Hilary Kearney sets up backyard beekeeping for people, and explains why it's so important.
Helping Homeless Kids Through Art
The David's Harp Foundation helps homeless kids tell their stories through art.
Trapeze is The Fountain of Youth for 84-Year-Old Woman
Betty Goedhart inspires people to think about age in a different way.
The Art of Autism
Jeremy Sicile-Kira puts other people's emotions into color.
A Public Piano with a Private Story
A man named Bernard and an old piano have a lot in common.
Photos Capture the Memories of Fallen Heroes
Remembering the Fallen Exhibit honors 710 California men and women who died for their country.
