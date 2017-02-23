First Person: San Diego Stories

The ones who live and work in San Diego, and make it unique, share their stories in their own words:

Hilary Kearney sets up backyard beekeeping for people, and explains why it's so important.

Native San Diegan Hilary Kearney works as a beekeeper, maintaining hives in people's backyards. NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe profiles her unique calling, and why backyard beekeeping is gaining popularity in San Diego County. (Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017)

The David's Harp Foundation helps homeless kids tell their stories through art.

NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe has this story about a local group working to change kids one note at a time. (Published Friday, Feb. 10, 2017)

Betty Goedhart inspires people to think about age in a different way.

(Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017)

Jeremy Sicile-Kira puts other people's emotions into color.

This local artist sees the world differently than most people, as he has autism. And now he's able to show the world his perspective. NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe has the amazing story. (Published Thursday, April 21, 2016)

A man named Bernard and an old piano have a lot in common.

Street pianos are popping up more around San Diego, and for one man, it's his joy. Watch NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe's report. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015)

Remembering the Fallen Exhibit honors 710 California men and women who died for their country.

Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit Opens in Alpine