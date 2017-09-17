First Flight of Dogs, Cats Arrives From Naples, FL - NBC 7 San Diego
First Flight of Dogs, Cats Arrives From Naples, FL

The animals were moved from the Humane Society in Naples to make room for pet victims of Hurricane Irma

By Brie Stimson and Liberty Zabala

    Do you have room in your heart for another Fido or Mittens?

    Nearly 200 dogs and cats from the Humane Society of Naples, Florida will soon be up for adoption in San Diego.

    The pets were removed from the shelter to make room for animals lost, strayed or abandoned during the hurricane.

    The animals arrived at Gillespie Field around 2 p.m. Sunday, a collaborative effort between the Humane Society of the United States and Wings of Rescue. The dogs and cats were transferred to the Humane Society on Gaines Street where staff and veterinarians assessed their health and stress levels in order to determine when they can be adopted.

    The Humane Society stresses the animals are not victims of the hurricane, they are highly adoptable and do not have owners who will be looking for them.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago
