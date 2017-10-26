Firefighters Rescue Unconscious Man From City Heights Apartment - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Firefighters Rescue Unconscious Man From City Heights Apartment

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 7 Liberty Zabala reports from City Heights where the early morning fire damaged one unit of an apartment building.

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    San Diego firefighters rescued an unconscious man after a fire started in his City Heights apartment Thursday. 

    Smoke was visible when crews were called out to an apartment building on 42nd Street at Myrtle, just after 2 a.m. 

    Firefighters found a man inside a second story unit. 

    Paramedics performed life-saving measures and took him to a hospital. His condition is unknown. 

    Several neighbors were evacuated as firefighters worked to quickly put out the fire.

    Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices