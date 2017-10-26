Firefighters Rescue Unconscious Man From City Heights Apartment

NBC 7 Liberty Zabala reports from City Heights where the early morning fire damaged one unit of an apartment building.

San Diego firefighters rescued an unconscious man after a fire started in his City Heights apartment Thursday.

Smoke was visible when crews were called out to an apartment building on 42nd Street at Myrtle, just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters found a man inside a second story unit.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and took him to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Several neighbors were evacuated as firefighters worked to quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

No other information was available.

