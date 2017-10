A golden retriever bent on retrieving a ball got his head stuck in hole Monday.



The three-year-old male dog had been chasing a ball when the ball rolled into a brick hole, according to a report from Lakeside Fire Department. The dog attempted to follow it and became stuck.

Lakeside Fire Department dispached Engine 2 to assist the dog.

After extracting the dog, he resumed chasing the ball, according to the report.

No injuries were reported.