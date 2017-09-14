Local Firefighters Raise Money For Muscular Dystrophy Association

Firefighters will be standing on street corners around San Diego Thursday, wearing their hats and holding out their boots, asking for donations to help fight muscular dystrophy.

More than 800 firefighters from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 145 are participating in the Fill The Boot fundraiser.

It’s a tradition that dates back more than 60 years.

The money raised Thursday will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Care Center at Rady Children's Hospital and UC San Diego Health.

Funds will also help send more than 60 local kids to MDA Summer Camp,

All fire stations and personnel will remain in service during the fundraiser.