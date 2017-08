Firefighters quickly extinguished a series of spot fires burning in Valley Center.

The four small brush fires broke out along Old Castle Road, east of Interstate 15, Cal Fire officials said.

The largest of the spot fires was 20 feet by 50 feet. Crews quickly put out the flames.

No one was injured and there was no structural damage.

The road -- closed briefly as crews battled the flames -- has since reopened.

No further information is available.