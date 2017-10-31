Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Carlsbad Farm

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez explains the challenges firefighters faced when battling the flames.

Firefighters battled a stubborn house fire in a remote area of Carlsbad early Tuesday.

The fire broke out on a building located on a farm along Sunny Creek Road just before 3 a.m.

Firefighters faced water supply issues and were forced to shuttle water into the scene, which slowed their ability to knock the fire down.

Crews battled the fire from the outside of the home because it was deemed to be too dangerous to go inside.

Most of the roof and some walls were destroyed.

There was the potential for the building to collapse. Officials say the home may have been abandoned.

No other information was available.

