Firefighters Battle House Fire in Rolando

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were battling a house fire in Rolando early Wednesday.



Firefighters were called to a single-story home on 4644 Revillo Way around 6:30 a.m.

One person was found inside the home not breathing and transported to a nearby hospital.

Fire officials said a security door and bars on the windows made access difficult for firefighters.

The neighborhood is two miles south of San Diego State University.

No other information was available.

