Fire Sparks Inside Encinitas Studio Apartment

Firefighters battling a fire that sparked inside an Encinitas studio apartment Monday were able to contain the flames, confirmed the Encinitas Fire Department.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. in the garage on Saxony Road, just south of Leucadia Boulevard. The location is near Highway 101 and just east of Interstate 5.

When firefighters arrived, they found the studio fully engulfed in flames. They were able to extinguish the fire, and there were no residents inside the house at the time.

According to fire officials, it was first reported as a garage fire.





Once crews made entry after containing the fire, the garage appeared to have been converted into a studio apartment with a large office area.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.