Firearms, Ammunition and Drugs Found in College Area Raid | NBC 7 San Diego
Firearms, Ammunition and Drugs Found in College Area Raid

By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7
    San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies

    Drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition were found inside a College Area home after the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) served a search warrant on Thursday.

    The drug raid took place around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 5000 block of College Avenue. 

    Deputies from the Sheriff's Alpine Station raided the home in which residents were believed to be armed with firearms and selling drugs.

    During the raid, firearms, heroin, drug paraphernalia, illegal pharmaceuticals, money and jewelry were discovered inside the home.

    Zachary Bryant, Brandon Varquez, Marie Bright and Summer Dougherty were arrested and booked into SDSO custody.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

    A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a felony arrest.

    Published 53 minutes ago

