Firefighters Take Down Linda Vista Canyon Fire

A fire at the bottom of a Linda Vista canyon that was threatening homes near North Elman Street has been contained, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



At approximately 2 p.m. firefighters were notified about the fire and responded.

SDFD sent out aerial support with its first alarm response crews.

Firefighters have since contained it to a small fire at the bottom of the canyon and it is no longer a threat to homes.

No further information is available. Check back for updates.