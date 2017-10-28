Firefighters Take Down Linda Vista Canyon Fire

A fire at the bottom of a Linda Vista canyon that was threatening homes near North Elman Street has been contained, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
At approximately 2 p.m. firefighters were notified about the fire and responded.
SDFD sent out aerial support with its first alarm response crews.
Firefighters have since contained it to a small fire at the bottom of the canyon and it is no longer a threat to homes.
No further information is available. Check back for updates.
Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago