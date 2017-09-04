Fire Sparks Inside Jamacha-Lomita Home: SDFD

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire inside a residence in the Jamacha-Lomita area of San Diego Monday.

The fire sparked at 4:09 p.m. on the 7900 block of San Felipe Street near Meadowbrook Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the residence.

All residents were safely out of the building.

The fire was knocked down around 4:30 p.m., SDFD said.

No other information was available.