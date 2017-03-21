Fire Reported in North Park Residence | NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Reported in North Park Residence

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A fire sparked in a residence Tuesday night in North Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

    It was reported around 10:56 p.m. on Mississippi Street and University Avenue.

    When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence.

    Crews discovered a couch and other debris had caught fire.

    There is no word on injuries

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published at 11:21 PM PDT on Mar 21, 2017 | Updated at 11:23 PM PDT on Mar 21, 2017

