Fire Reported in North Park Residence

A fire sparked in a residence Tuesday night in North Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

It was reported around 10:56 p.m. on Mississippi Street and University Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence.

Crews discovered a couch and other debris had caught fire.

There is no word on injuries

No other information was available.

