Fire Reported Inside Mexican Restaurant in Chula Vista

A fire sparked inside a Mexican restaurant in Chula Vista Thursday night, fire officials confirmed.

The restaurant is located on the 1100 block of Third Avenue near Oxford Street.

Chula Vista fire officials said the fire began around 9:29 p.m. inside the kitchen area of the restaurant and extended to the walls.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) was called out to the scene.

Chula Vista police are in the area for traffic control.

No other information was available.

