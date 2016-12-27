A three-alarm fire ignited at a warehouse, burning for hours in Sorrento Valley. After it spread to a nearby building and brush, crews were concerned the structure may collapse. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Crews worked to put out a three-alarm fire burning at a warehouse in Sorrento Valley, San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) confirmed.

The fire sparked just before 2 a.m. and continued for over four hours, said John Fisher, the SDFD Battalion Chief. People working at a produce group nearby the area smelled the smoke, saw the fire and alerted the authorities.

When crews arrived the fire was scorching the building and quickly developed into a second-alarm fire, said Fisher. Within an hour, it grew into a three-alarm fire.

Soon, the flames spread to the other half of the building, then spread to another nearby building and some surrounding brush in the area, said Fisher.

Crews have warned it is possible the warehouse may collapse. So far SDFD have used 12 engines and one truck in their effort to put out the fire.

They worked to extinguish the flames from outside the building, which is a slower process, said Fisher. This is necessary to avoid placing the firefighters in peril, in case the warehouse should collapse.

Crews now have the fire under control and are working on hot spots that could potentially flare up. They working to make ensure the fire is completely out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to SDFD. No other information was immediately available.

