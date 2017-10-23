Vegetation Fire Sends Cloud of Smoke Near National City and Downtown - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Burns South of Downtown
Vegetation Fire Sends Cloud of Smoke Near National City and Downtown

By R. Stickney

    Michelle Adams
    An image of the fire from the area of the Midway Museum in downtown San Diego.

    A fire is burning near 28th Avenue and State Route 94.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and California Highway Patrol officers were called to the area for a vegetation fire.

    Flames have scorched an eighth of an acre as of 10 a.m.

    However, a column of smoke can be seen as far north as the Embarcadero. 

    San Diego police and the CHP have shut down the freeway ramp. 

    No other information was available.

