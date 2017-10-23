Vegetation Fire Sends Cloud of Smoke Near National City and Downtown

An image of the fire from the area of the Midway Museum in downtown San Diego.

A fire is burning near 28th Avenue and State Route 94.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and California Highway Patrol officers were called to the area for a vegetation fire.

Flames have scorched an eighth of an acre as of 10 a.m.

However, a column of smoke can be seen as far north as the Embarcadero.

San Diego police and the CHP have shut down the freeway ramp.

No other information was available.

