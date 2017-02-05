NBC 7's Ramon Galindo was in Mission Valley to see the aftermath of the fire. (Published 2 hours ago)

A garage fire sparked at a Mission Valley apartment complex Sunday morning destroying two vehicles and other property.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) crews first responded to the fire at the Bella Posta apartments at 10243 San Diego Mission Road east of Interstate 15 at 1:11 a.m.

Residents of the complex awoken by the alarm stood by as crews extinguished the fire within minutes.

A fire in #MissionValley destroyed a car and motorcycle but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to apts pic.twitter.com/uM2dGmUJW1 — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) February 5, 2017

A car and motorcycle, and a golf cart in two side-by-side garage units were completely destroyed.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage area. No apartments were damaged and no injuries were sustained, according to SDFD.

Investigators are still unsure what exactly caused the fire, but say that it does not appear to be an act of arson at this time.