Fire Reported in Carlsbad on Faraday Avenue - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Reported in Carlsbad on Faraday Avenue

By NBC 7 Staff

    A pharmaceutical fire broke out in Carlsbad Monday.

    Carlsbad Fire Department crews were called to 2280 Faraday Avenue just before 2 p.m.

    The fire was extinguished but hazmat crews were called, fire officials said.

    No one was injured. 

    The incident took place west of El Camino Real and north of McClellan-Palomar Airport and Palomar Airport Road.

    No other information was available.

    Published 6 minutes ago

