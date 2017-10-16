A pharmaceutical fire broke out in Carlsbad Monday.
Carlsbad Fire Department crews were called to 2280 Faraday Avenue just before 2 p.m.
The fire was extinguished but hazmat crews were called, fire officials said.
No one was injured.
The incident took place west of El Camino Real and north of McClellan-Palomar Airport and Palomar Airport Road.
No other information was available.
