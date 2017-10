A fire broke out at Camp Pendleton in the late afternoon Monday, in the Whisky impact area of the base.

The blaze sparked around 4:35 p.m., said a spokesperson for Camp Pendleton. Currently, the flames are not threatening any structures.

It was not yet known how many acres the fire covered. No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.