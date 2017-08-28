Fire Billows Smoke by I-15 and SR-52 in Miramar

A brush fire sparked by Interstate 15 is billowing smoke in Miramar Monday, confirmed the Miramar Fire Department.

The fire was about one-eighth of an acre around 11:15 a.m. The forward rate of spread has stopped, said fire officials. Miramar Fire crews will be on scene working to extinguish the fire.

At one point, the flames spread onto MCAS property, said fire officials.

It was not yet clear what caused the fire to spark. No one was has been injured. There was no other information immediately available.

