Fight Between La Mesa Roommates Prompts Standoff With Shooter: PD

By Samantha Tatro

    Authorities at the scene of an early morning standoff in La Mesa Tuesday, near Blackton and Massachusetts.

    A fight between two La Mesa roommates turned violent when one pulled out a gun and fired at the other, prompting a standoff, authorities said. 

    The incident began at 10:46 p.m. Monday near Blackton and Massachusetts when La Mesa police and San Diego County Sheriff's deputies first responded to reports of shots fired. 

    The two roommates were in a verbal argument when one fired in the direction of the other roommate, Sergeant Higgins said. 

    Five roommates were in the home at the time; they managed to escape and call police soon after. 

    When authorities arrived, they found the suspected shooter still inside the home. He was believed to have multiple guns inside. 

    Initially, the man was uncooperative. However, he came out after 45 minutes. The standoff ended at 1:38 a.m. 

    The man, who has not been identified, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. 

    When authorities went inside, they found five rounds fired from an assault riffle. Police say the man shot randomly inside the home. 

    No one was injured. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

