Saturday Brings Showers to San Diego

San Diegans awakened to a gloomy, rainy Saturday with showers across the county.

NBC 7 weather anchor Liberty Zabala said sprinkles trickled in early to kick off the weekend, and the chance of showers remains through the afternoon.

“Keep that umbrella handy,” she added.

Zabala said the coast will see an 80 percent chance of rain throughout Saturday, with temperatures in the low 60s. The same conditions are expected for San Diego’s valleys. In the mountains, fog is in the forecast, plus wind up to 40 mph and a 90 percent chance of shower with temperatures in the upper 40s. In the deserts, expect clouds to linger, with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued two advisories for this weekend: a high surf advisory, in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, and a wind advisory in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

The high surf advisory is expected to bring waves and surf between 5 to 7 feet, with the highest surf rolling in just south of Carlsbad. Zabala said the conditions will make it too dangerous to swim in the ocean, as strong rip currents are expected.

As for the wind advisory, the NWS said parts of the county – primarily the coastal foothills and the Cajon Pass – could experience north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The winds will likely gain strength late Saturday, with the strongest gusts sweeping in Sunday morning. Drivers should use extra caution in these conditions, and keep their eyes peeled for trees or power lines possibly toppled by the winds.

