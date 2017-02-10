Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have arrested 160 undocumented immigrants in Southern California this week.

According to ICE, the majority of those arrested had a criminal history.

Although none of those 160 arrests happened in San Diego, it still raises concerns for local migrants and undocumented immigrants. Many had sought help from local advocacy groups moments after the presidential election in November, wanting to know their rights.

But others told NBC 7, deportations need to be respected and enforced even more in California.

Roger Ogden has called San Diego home for more than 30 years and has always held true to his stance on immigration and deportation.

"I want them to do more of it. I want them to enforce the immigration law," he said.

Ogden told NBC 7 that he feels California is a constant hub for undocumented immigrants, which in turn is hurting our economy and the safety of our country.

He added, “If we need workers from outside the U.S., they should come here legally and there should be a well-regulated program to allow that."

California has by far the largest number of undocumented immigrants. Many are seeking refuge from non-profit, Border Angels.

"Right now, there's absolutely no trust because of the words and the actions of a man named Donald Trump," said Border Angels’ Founder, Enrique Morones.

Morones told NBC 7 since the November election, there's been an increase in migrants wanting to know what their fate holds.

"We're telling people to be very careful, to be prepared, to have documents," he said.

Border Angels offers legal advice and "know your rights" cards to help answer questions for individuals.

NBC 7 reached out to ICE to see if there's been an increase in enforcements in the recent weeks. A spokesperson responded, saying they “regularly conduct operations, but nothing in policy has changed.”