Father Reunited With Son Allegedly Snatched in June

It was an emotional day for a father who flew from Utah to Ramona to see his son for the first time in over three months. (Published 2 hours ago)

Jacob Grouchenour was reunited with his infant son in San Diego County after he was allegedly taken in June. The reunion was captured on video and posted to social media.

Madeline Jones and her son, William, were found by police in Ramona after a three-month search. The two disappeared from Mesa, Arizona.

Madeline Jones, 19, is in police custody after allegedly running off with the boy when a judge granted Gouchenour joint custody.

“We just got great news, I just got a call from the police department, they found Maddy and William,” said Gouchenour in a Facebook Live. “William is with CPS, he’s well and safe.”

Last month, Mesa police said they suspected Jones and her parents arranged the disappearance. Jones' parents, Roland and Cassandra were arrested last week.

Gouchenour got on a flight Tuesday morning from Utah, where he lives, to reunite with his son in San Diego.

“He’s coming home soon,” said Gouchenour. “Thank you so much for all your support.”

Jacob didn’t know what happened to his son for months and wasn’t sure if he would ever see him again

Over 10,000 people did their own detective work in the case through a group Facebook page.