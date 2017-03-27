A father collided with his nine-year-old son while he pulled up into his driveway, seriously injuring the child Sunday evening, confirmed deputies.

Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station were called to the 400 block of Beaumont Drive at about 8:45 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) department.

The 52-year-old dad was driving a Jeep to enter his driveway when he hit his son who was playing there, said deputies.

His son was taken to Rady Children's Hospital with serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies say alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with information related to this incident can call Deputy Sean Gallagher with the Vista Patrol Station Traffic Division at 760-806-4220.

No further information was immediately available.