Father Arrested After Taking Baby in Hillcrest: PD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A man was arrested in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego after he took his 2-month-old baby away from the mother and took off, police said.

    The incident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue near Walnut Avenue, according to San Diego police.

    The mother has a restraining order against the father.

    He came over to the mother's residence and a verbal argument began. He then took the 2-month-old baby from the mother, police said.

    The mother called the police and said he may be armed with a knife.

    According to witnesses, the man was seen heading towards Balboa Park. He was taken into custody about 20 minutes later down a canyon.

    The baby was not harmed.

    Police said they did not find a knife.

    No other information was available.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

