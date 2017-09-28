Father Arrested After Taking Baby in Hillcrest: PD

A man was arrested in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego after he took his 2-month-old baby away from the mother and took off, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue near Walnut Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The mother has a restraining order against the father.

He came over to the mother's residence and a verbal argument began. He then took the 2-month-old baby from the mother, police said.

The mother called the police and said he may be armed with a knife.

According to witnesses, the man was seen heading towards Balboa Park. He was taken into custody about 20 minutes later down a canyon.

The baby was not harmed.

Police said they did not find a knife.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.