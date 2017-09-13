One person was stabbed to death in San Diego's Southcrest neighborhood, just a block from a local elementary school, San Diego police said.

The stabbing happened on the 3400 block of Newton Avenue, located right below where Interstate 15 meets Interstate 5. The location is a block from Emerson/Bandini Elementary School and several blocks from a Chevron, O'Reilly Auto Parts and other stores.

Police first responded to the area around 11:18 a.m. when they received a call for a person behind an alley.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where the victim later died.

No other information was available.

