Driver Dies in Temecula Crash

The driver of a Mini Cooper died Thursday morning when the car struck a tree, California Highway Patrol officers reported.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 43400 block of De Luz Road, which is west of Temecula.

No further details on the driver's age or name or the circumstances of the wreck have been released.

No other information was available.

Details may change as more information becomes available.


