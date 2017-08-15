South Bay residents are concerned about the safety of an intersection where there have been various traffic deaths.

The intersection is located near Paseo Del Rey and East H Street in Chula Vista.

NBC 7 checked the accident records for the busy intersection. In 2015 and 2016, there were a total of 24 crashes within a half-mile radius of the intersection. A total of eight crashes, in which 16 people were injured, happened at the exact traffic light.

After a recent crash on Aug. 12, community members are worried this dangerous trend will continue.



Last Saturday, just after 11:30 p.m. police said a 22-year-old driver, in a red Mini Cooper, slammed into a white Chevy pick-up truck at the intersection.

A passenger in the Mini Cooper, the driver’s brother, died from his injuries at the hospital. The truck driver and the driver of the Cooper were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The City of Chula Vista is being proactive to solve the problem with a program called "Slow Down, Chula Vista." The program highlights the city's efforts to change what they call “high-risk behavior” intersections in Chula Vista.

It's one of the eight most dangerous intersections in the area when it comes to speeding, according to the city.