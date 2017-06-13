A relocated California Pizza Kitchen, new stores, and a second valet location are among additions in the works at Fashion Valley mall in Mission Valley.

A statement from the mall’s operator, Simon Property Group Inc., said stores slated to join the lineup this spring include women’s fashion retailer Joie, opening a 1,470-square-foot location that will be its first in San Diego; and Montblanc, which sells high-end items including writing instruments and timepieces and will open a new and expanded store on the lower level near Macy’s.

Those will join Saje Natural Wellness, which sells natural health products, and Distroller, which sells dolls and toys for children, both of which recently opened their first stores in the San Diego market.

Los Angeles-based California Pizza Kitchen has a new location under construction on the mall’s lower level. Its current restaurant on the mall’s upper level will remain open until the new venue is ready.

Mall operators said Fashion Valley plans a summer opening for its second valet location, next to True Food Kitchen and Bloomingdale’s at the mall’s main entrance. Its current valet post is located between Louis Vuitton and Stacked.

Opened in 1969 at 7007 Friars Road, Fashion Valley is San Diego’s largest regional shopping mall, spanning more than 1.7 million square feet with more than 200 stores and eateries.