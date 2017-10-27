Fans Sleep Out for Hamilton Tickets in San Diego

The cast of the Broadway play, "Hamilton," visited the White House on March 14, 2016, and star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyled in the Rose Garden with an assist from President Obama. (Published Tuesday, March 15, 2016)

Fans began lining up late Thursday for the chance to buy the hottest ticket in town.

"Hamilton" runs at San Diego Civic Theatre from Jan. 6 until Jan. 28, 2018 and general sale tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan tickets for the show went on sale Thursday morning and sold out, Broadway San Diego confirmed. So for many fans, the box office line is there last chance to see the Tony-winning musical.

William Richter got to the box office around 3 a.m. His son is a really big fan and he’s hoping to buy some tickets for him.

“He’s got the soundtrack, the poster, all kinds of Hamilton memorabilia so I’m hoping to get him tickets,” Richter said.

“Maybe he’ll take me. Maybe he’ll take a friend. I don’t know,” he said.

Clarissa Smelser arrived at 4 a.m. She's been in love with the music of Hamilton since she took part in a sing-a-long at a Vista theatre.

“I expected a whole lot more,” she said of the line of fans waiting for the box office to open.

Tickets range from $75 to $195 for regular performances, with a limited number of premium seats available for $595 for every performance.

Every performance, there will be a lottery for thirty-five $10 orchestra seat tickets.

The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's Founding Fathers. The book, music, and lyrics are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and it's based on Ron Chernow's biography of Hamilton.