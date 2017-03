A family's home caught fire in Vista located on Alessandro Trail Monday.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. on the 1800 block, according to North Comm Fire. Crews are at the scene of the fire, which has been contained.

It was not yet known what caused the fire. A primary search of the house was clear and the utilities are secure.

North Comm Fire officials could not say whether anyone was home at the time of the fire.

