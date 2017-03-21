A teenager died at the busiest border crossing in the world after drinking an amber-colored liquid in front of federal agents. NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013)

The family of a teenager killed after drinking an amber-colored liquid -- which turned out to be liquid methamphetamine - in front of federal agents at the U.S.-Mexico Border will receive $1 million in a settlement, according to court documents.

The settlement comes three years after the death of Cruz Marcelino Velazquez Acevedo, 16, of Tijuana.

On Nov. 18, 2013, Acevedo was stopped by agents after he entered the U.S. from Mexico on foot at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

At the primary checkpoints, agents asked the teen about two containers he was carrying.

When an agent asked what was in the bottles, he called the liquid a juice, according to the lawsuit filed by his family.

"The agent took a capful and poured it on the counter, because he thought if it was liquid methamphetamine it would instantly evaporate and leave behind crystals," according to the lawsuit.

When it did not immediately evaporate, agents sent Acevedo to a secondary inspection point. The agent was later told by his supervisor that this was not a proper, safe test for detecting meth in liquid, according to the suit filed by the family.

At secondary inspection, he was questioned again, according to the lawsuit. Acevedo once again explained the bottles contained juice, but agents believed they contained controlled substances.

The family claims in the lawsuit that agents "coerced and intimidated Cruz into taking a big sip from one of the bottles." A previous Medical Examiner report said Acevedo voluntarily took a sip.

NBC 7 has reached out to the agency and will update this article when we hear back.

A K-9 then came into the room and "hit on him", according to the lawsuit, alerting agents that Cruz had controlled substances.

Agents then handcuffed Cruz and took him into custody.

"Despite the fact that they knew Cruz had ingested drugs, agents did not take Cruz for medical attention," the lawsuit states.

Shortly after, Cruz began sweating, and then "screaming in pain and clenching his fists," according to the suit.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges that Cruz began yelling "the chemicals" in Spanish and then, "Mi corazon! Mi corazon!", or "My heart! My heart!" He began to seize uncontrollably, according to the suit.

Agents called paramedics, who had to sedate the teen before transporting him to the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital several hours later, according to the ME. The ME ruled his death an accident.

Agents said they ran tests on the liquid that tested positive for liquid methamphetamine.

When asked about the potency of methamphetamine in a liquid form, a member of the UCSD Poison Control center said the substance can show life-threatening side effects within minutes because it hits the stomach quickly.

In a settlement with the agency, the family received $1 million.